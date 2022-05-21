Analysts Anticipate The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) will report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.32). Howard Hughes reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 511.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Howard Hughes.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on HHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 31,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.36. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Howard Hughes (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Hughes (HHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.