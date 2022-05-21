Analysts Anticipate The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.77 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $23.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.23 million. Joint posted sales of $20.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full year sales of $99.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.32 million to $100.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $120.62 million, with estimates ranging from $114.43 million to $126.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of JYNT opened at $16.37 on Friday. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $236.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 185,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $2,954,839.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,035,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,426,502.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 188,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,695 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Joint by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 79,076 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Joint by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

