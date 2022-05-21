Analysts Anticipate W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to Post $6.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) will report $6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.34. W.W. Grainger reported earnings per share of $4.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $26.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.40 to $27.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $28.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.77 to $30.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.89.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245 in the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $464.54 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $498.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

