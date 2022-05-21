Analysts Anticipate Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Western New England Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 25.34%.

WNEB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $8.10. 31,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $10,175,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 92,764 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 181,449 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 257,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares during the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

