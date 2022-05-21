Analysts’ Downgrades for May 20th (AUDC, CECE, COLB, CUTR, CXM, DORM, DTEGY, EPRT, EYEN, HLF)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, May 20th:

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sprinklr provides unified customer experience management platform for modern enterprises. Sprinklr is based in NEW YORK. “

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

