Analysts Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Announce $3.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) will announce $3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.77 and the lowest is $2.61. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings per share of $3.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $13.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.79 to $16.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advance Auto Parts.
Several analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.81.
AAP stock traded down $14.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.89. 1,918,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,599. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.83. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $176.72 and a 1-year high of $244.55.
Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.