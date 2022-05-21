Analysts Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Announce $3.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) will announce $3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.77 and the lowest is $2.61. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings per share of $3.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $13.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.79 to $16.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Several analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP stock traded down $14.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.89. 1,918,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,599. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.83. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $176.72 and a 1-year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

