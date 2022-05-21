Analysts Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Post $4.64 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $15.54. Amazon.com posted earnings of $15.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $10.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to $31.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $54.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.33 to $99.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,803.02.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,151.82 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,048.11 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,856.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3,111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,717 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

