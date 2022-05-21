Analysts Expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $542.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) to report sales of $542.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $586.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $527.60 million. Ameresco reported sales of $273.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.42 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

In related news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $388,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 15.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 24.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 11.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 31.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,508,000 after purchasing an additional 120,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $55.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.88. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $101.86.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

