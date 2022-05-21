Analysts Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Post $1.36 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $8.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $96.04. 361,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day moving average of $123.63. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $94.10 and a fifty-two week high of $165.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

