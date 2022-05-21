Analysts Expect ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ForgeRock.
ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:FORG traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. 392,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,534. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88.
About ForgeRock (Get Rating)
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
