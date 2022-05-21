Analysts Expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. iQIYI posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover iQIYI.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 77.71% and a negative net margin of 20.28%.

IQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,872,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter worth approximately $16,222,000. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 98.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,349,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after buying an additional 3,637,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.90. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $16.13.

About iQIYI (Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.