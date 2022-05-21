Analysts Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $210.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $210.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.57 million and the lowest is $206.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $205.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $894.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $885.20 million to $905.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $988.96 million, with estimates ranging from $962.40 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $174,879.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,302.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,734. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

