Analysts Expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Modine Manufacturing.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

MOD opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $430.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 840,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 57.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

