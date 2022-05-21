Analysts Expect On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ON’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ON.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ONON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ON by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ON by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of ON by 8.3% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONON traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.95. 4,614,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,719. ON has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

