Analysts Expect Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Origin Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Origin Materials posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Materials will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Origin Materials.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

In other news, Director Charles Drucker acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Sim acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $127,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $614,150. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Origin Materials by 623.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORGN opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. Origin Materials has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 61.85, a current ratio of 61.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.42.

Origin Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Materials (ORGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.