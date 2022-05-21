Analysts Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $5.00 million. ReneSola posted sales of $22.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $111.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $115.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $135.52 million, with estimates ranging from $125.20 million to $143.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SOL shares. StockNews.com lowered ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

NYSE SOL opened at $4.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.14 million, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

