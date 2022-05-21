Analyzing Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) & SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

47.6% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of SL Green Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of SL Green Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -23.42% N/A -5.36% SL Green Realty 57.70% 9.32% 4.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ashford Hospitality Trust and SL Green Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 SL Green Realty 0 8 2 0 2.20

Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 355.45%. SL Green Realty has a consensus price target of $81.28, indicating a potential upside of 34.24%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than SL Green Realty.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and SL Green Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $805.41 million 0.22 -$267.01 million ($9.51) -0.53 SL Green Realty $843.99 million 4.60 $457.06 million $6.77 8.94

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SL Green Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

About SL Green Realty (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

