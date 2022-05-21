Analyzing Creek Road Miners (CRKR) and Its Peers

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Creek Road Miners to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Creek Road Miners alerts:

25.0% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Creek Road Miners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -1,753.50% N/A -222.24% Creek Road Miners Competitors -2,733.84% -2.38% -207.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Creek Road Miners and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 -$17.27 million -0.53 Creek Road Miners Competitors $914.79 million -$75.39 million 56.93

Creek Road Miners’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Creek Road Miners. Creek Road Miners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Creek Road Miners and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A Creek Road Miners Competitors 73 270 379 10 2.45

As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 66.62%. Given Creek Road Miners’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Creek Road Miners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creek Road Miners’ competitors have a beta of -0.49, meaning that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Creek Road Miners beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Creek Road Miners (Get Rating)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Creek Road Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creek Road Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.