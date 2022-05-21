Analyzing Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) & MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get MDxHealth alerts:

This table compares MDxHealth and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences -40.26% -21.82% -11.23%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MDxHealth and Exact Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 Exact Sciences 0 2 9 0 2.82

MDxHealth presently has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 64.34%. Exact Sciences has a consensus target price of $106.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.36%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than MDxHealth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MDxHealth and Exact Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $22.24 million 6.54 N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 5.29 -$595.63 million ($4.32) -12.31

MDxHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.2% of MDxHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

MDxHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.