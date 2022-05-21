Analyzing IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kyndryl and IonQ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.17 -$2.32 billion N/A N/A IonQ $2.10 million 529.94 -$106.19 million N/A N/A

IonQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kyndryl.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kyndryl and IonQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00 IonQ 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kyndryl currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.19%. IonQ has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 119.06%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than Kyndryl.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kyndryl and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A IonQ N/A -10.75% -8.54%

About Kyndryl (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About IonQ (Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

