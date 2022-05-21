Analyzing Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF)

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rare Element Resources and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rare Element Resources N/A -57.12% -48.52% Braveheart Resources N/A -101.47% -49.26%

This table compares Rare Element Resources and Braveheart Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$5.40 million ($0.03) -30.00 Braveheart Resources $10,000.00 1,840.66 -$5.62 million ($0.02) -4.08

Rare Element Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Braveheart Resources. Rare Element Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Braveheart Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rare Element Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Rare Element Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rare Element Resources and Braveheart Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Rare Element Resources has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rare Element Resources beats Braveheart Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. Braveheart Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

