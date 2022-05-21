Anthony P. Mack Buys 75,750 Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Stock

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) CEO Anthony P. Mack acquired 75,750 shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $101,505.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,433.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VRPX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 75,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,712. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Get Virpax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Virpax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.