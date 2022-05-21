Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,832 shares of company stock worth $2,500,806 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. City State Bank bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $262.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.16. AON has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

