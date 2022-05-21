Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $582,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,091 shares of company stock worth $201,656 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $59,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

