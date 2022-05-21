Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Apollo Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apollo Investment has a payout ratio of 89.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Apollo Investment to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AINV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

