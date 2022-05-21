Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Apollo Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apollo Investment has a payout ratio of 89.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Apollo Investment to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $752.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.72.

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AINV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

