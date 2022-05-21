Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Million

Analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60 million. Aptevo Therapeutics posted sales of $3.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $13.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.61 million to $14.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.75 million, with estimates ranging from $15.50 million to $16.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.40). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.67% and a negative net margin of 222.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APVO. StockNews.com downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $69.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APVO opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

