Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of APTV opened at $93.58 on Friday. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $88.15 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.29.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

