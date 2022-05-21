ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $68.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.