Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.48.
AMBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.1% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,558,000 after acquiring an additional 107,901 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,534,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,007,000 after acquiring an additional 330,072 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 22.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,652,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,290 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,026,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,840,000.
Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.