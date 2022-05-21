Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.03 Million

Brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $54.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.60 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $26.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 101.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $172.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.15 million to $175.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $147.44 million, with estimates ranging from $140.87 million to $151.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASC shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.59.

Shares of ASC opened at $7.09 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

