Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday.

Ares Capital stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 330.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,652,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

