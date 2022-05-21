Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Director Sells C$69,397.26 in Stock

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$291,866.70.

Argonaut Gold stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.45. 2,772,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.50. Argonaut Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.10 and a twelve month high of C$4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$482.48 million and a PE ratio of 13.94.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$129.73 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian lowered their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Argonaut Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.31.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

