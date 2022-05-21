Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Director Sells C$69,397.26 in Stock

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$291,866.70.
Argonaut Gold stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.45. 2,772,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.50. Argonaut Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.10 and a twelve month high of C$4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$482.48 million and a PE ratio of 13.94.
Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$129.73 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Argonaut Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
