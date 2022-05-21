Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.43.

ATZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE:ATZ traded up C$0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$37.70. 416,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,855. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$28.70 and a 1 year high of C$60.64. The company has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.48.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

