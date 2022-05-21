Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $16.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $58.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

