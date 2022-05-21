Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARESF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $9.75 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0396 per share. This represents a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

