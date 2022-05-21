Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.53.

AX.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.67. The company had a trading volume of 355,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,027. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.39. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of C$10.81 and a twelve month high of C$13.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.11, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Renzo Barazzuol sold 5,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.35, for a total transaction of C$66,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,454,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,117,267.95.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

