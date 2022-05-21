Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,649,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 54,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APAM stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 146.56%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.