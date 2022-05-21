Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AINC opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.34. Ashford has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $28.27.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. Analysts predict that Ashford will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

