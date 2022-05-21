Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
APWC stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $4.58.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile (Get Rating)
