ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,135.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASOMY. Barclays dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($28.11) to GBX 2,125 ($26.20) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,700 ($45.61) to GBX 2,850 ($35.13) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($59.17) to GBX 4,000 ($49.31) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($67.80) to GBX 4,100 ($50.54) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($40.68) to GBX 2,900 ($35.75) in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $17.42 on Friday. ASOS has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

