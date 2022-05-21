Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Assertio has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $143.11 million, a P/E ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.61.
In other Assertio news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $92,368.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,407. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $105,357.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,451 shares in the company, valued at $496,664.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,552 shares of company stock worth $318,539 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Assertio by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assertio by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Assertio during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Assertio by 2,983.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Assertio during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.
About Assertio (Get Rating)
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
