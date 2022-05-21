Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Assertio has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $143.11 million, a P/E ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assertio will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Assertio news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $92,368.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,407. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $105,357.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,451 shares in the company, valued at $496,664.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,552 shares of company stock worth $318,539 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Assertio by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assertio by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Assertio during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Assertio by 2,983.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Assertio during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

