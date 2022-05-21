AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.54 Million

Equities analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) to post $150.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.00 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $128.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $623.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $617.00 million to $629.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $727.69 million, with estimates ranging from $715.47 million to $744.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other AssetMark Financial news, insider Michael Kim sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $91,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $113,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,179,000 after acquiring an additional 259,120 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 206,037 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1,886.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 204,107 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,230,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $3,432,000. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About AssetMark Financial (Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.