AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) vs. The Competition Head to Head Comparison

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare AST SpaceMobile to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile $12.40 million -$18.97 million -13.10 AST SpaceMobile Competitors $3.40 billion $368.64 million 1.34

AST SpaceMobile’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile. AST SpaceMobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile’s peers have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile -214.60% -20.08% -15.34% AST SpaceMobile Competitors -91.76% -63.80% -12.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AST SpaceMobile and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00 AST SpaceMobile Competitors 245 692 746 36 2.33

AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 294.57%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 68.54%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.8% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AST SpaceMobile peers beat AST SpaceMobile on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile (Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

