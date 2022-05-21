AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $12.50 on Friday. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $91.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.75.

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

