Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

ASTC opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

