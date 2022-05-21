ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AACG stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AACG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About ATA Creativity Global (Get Rating)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.