ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
AACG stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.14.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%.
About ATA Creativity Global (Get Rating)
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.
