Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATKR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $102.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Atkore has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.92.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The business had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $65,682.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $63,315.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,983. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Atkore by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

