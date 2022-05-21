Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.17. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.16%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.
Atlantic American Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
