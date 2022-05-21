ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Laurentian

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Laurentian from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$66.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.43.

ATA opened at C$35.46 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of C$29.00 and a twelve month high of C$53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$39.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.63. The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 31.38.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

